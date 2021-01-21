Resolution in PA

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (N) MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt on Wednesday submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly against the non-installation of water filtration plants in 100 government schools of Lahore.

In the resolution, the PML (N) MPA said that despite payment of funds water filtration plants were not installed in 100 government schools. She further said that even after one year, water filtration plants project could not be completed in 100 schools of the City.

Water filtration plants were to be installed before March 1, 2020 but despite transfer of huge amount of Rs 50 million, thousands of students were forced to drink unhealthy water. She demanded that immediate water filtration plants be installed in the said schools.