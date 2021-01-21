Industrial estate announced

Islamabad:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Tanveer Illyas Khan, has announced establishment of an industrial estate in Gujrat. He said this while addressing Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says a press release.

He said, “The government is aware of the challenges being faced by fan manufacturers on account of import of raw material.”The government would encourage the establishment of furniture manufacturing institute if the district. He told the business community that an industrial exhibition would soon be organised in Gujrat, he said.

He said the fan and furniture industry was the recognition of Pakistan all over the world. He said the clay pottery industry was also making the country proud and would soon be getting its due share in the international market.

Sardar Tanveer stated the govt. has earmarked Rs30 billion to be distributed as soft loans for small size businesses. He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has agreed to increase this amount to Rs100 billion. Chairman of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce Chaudhry Waheeduddin also spoke at the occasion.