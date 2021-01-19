Young man shot dead

LANDIKOTAL: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a young man and dumped his body in Khyber Sultankhel area of the Landikotal tehsil in the Khyber district, sources said on Monday.

They said that a student of 12th grade identified as Zahid Shah, 18, was shot dead a few yards away from his home Sunday night and his body left near the railway track in Landikotal.

Police said the three bullets had been fired at the deceased that caused the death. They said empty and unused bullet rounds were also recovered from the site.

A muharar at the police station, Ayaz Khan Shinwari, told The News that the police had registered a first information report against unknown people and launched an investigation.

The family members of the slain person did not nominate anyone for the murder and asked the government, chief justice of Pakistan and law-enforcement agencies to arrest the killer.