Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell set up

LAHORE:Lahore Police has established an Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell at CCPO Office on the proposal of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani and in accordance with the vision of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar; this was disclosed by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar in a press conference at his office on Monday.

DIG Overseas Pakistanis M Shoaib, Director Revenue Usman Moazzam and members of related departments along with SSP D&I Syed Ameen Bukhari were present on the occasion. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said the Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell has been established on the recommendation of a notified committee including its members from Police, Revenue, LDA, Overseas Pakistanis and Cooperative departments to deal with the cases and complaints of citizens regarding illegal occupation on their land and property as well as harassment by land grabbers and goons.

While giving details CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that a dedicated helpline 1242 has also been created by Lahore Police for the redressal of grievances of citizens. Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that Lahore Police has been dealing with the land grabbers, influential goons, proclaimed offenders and their patrons with iron hands and more than 300 accused persons have been arrested by the police since its special crack down in this regard.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that Lahore police will not allow any person to illegally occupy the land and property of the citizens at any cost. He said that in old cases of illegal occupation, the committee will decide within 72 hours and Lahore Police will take action in line with the directions of this committee according to law.

Dogar said that details of assets, properties of land grabbers, weapons licenses data and criminal record is updated with the help of all the associated departments so that the affairs of such criminals could be dealt according to the law. He further said that according to the previous history, surveillance of these influential land grabbers, notorious gangs and goons, Lahore Police will also take action against these culprits in organized manner.

CCPO Lahore said that Lahore police will advertise regarding this helpline and Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell so that citizens could be informed about their rights in case of any violation. Dogar said that a senior rank officer of Lahore police will be available at this Anti-Qazbza Mafia Cell to listen to the complaints of the citizens and address them.