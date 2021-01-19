Amazon Prime show cast apologise

Mumbai: The cast and crew of a popular streaming series starring Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan have apologised after ruling politicians called the show insensitive to Hindus.

The Amazon Prime drama "Tandav" -- loosely compared to the US series "House of Cards" -- drew criticism from members of the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party after its Friday release.

Several BJP politicians called for the show to be removed, saying it was "deliberately mocking Hindu gods" and disrespecting religious sentiments. One of the criticised scenes depicts a university play in which Hindu god Shiva talks about ‘azaadi’ (freedom), a rallying cry from last year’s anti-government protests in the capital.