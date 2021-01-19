IGP directs for safe road environment in Islamabad

Islamabad: The Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday directed Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to prove itself before other forces as the most capable force through hard work and ensure courteous attitude with road users.

Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman paid visit to Islamabad Trfaffic Police. He visited various branches and inspected the one window driving license system, traffic help line-1915 and other departments of ITP.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed briefed the IGP on the working of ITP. The IGP Islamabad while appreciating the services being rendered by ITP, directed to keep up the morale of the personnel. The IGP emphasised the team work for the safety of citizens and hoped that ITP will also prove itself as friendly police and emerge as role model for other police departments.

He directed to ensure safe road environment in the city by strict implementation on traffic laws and launch special campaign to educated road users. He asked to resolve the traffic related issues of the citizens and ensure maximum convenience to them.

The IGP directed to take strict action against those involved in violation of traffic rules including one wheeling practices, using tinted glasses and non-pattern number plates. He directed action against transporters involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading. SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed thanked IGP on his visit of the office and assured further hard work to come up to the expectations of citizens. He also directed to keep updating the citizens through Islamabad Traffic Police FM Radio 92.4.