Gold rates up Rs150/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs150/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs112,550/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs128 to Rs96,493, it added. In the international market too, gold rates increased $5 to $1,834/ounce.
However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54.