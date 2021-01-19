Route2Health awarded USP GMP audit certificate

KARACHI: Route2Health proudly announces that its manufacturing facility situated at Sundar Industrial Estate, Lahore passed a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) audit conducted through the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) GMP Audit Program.

Route2Health® thus became the first nutritional supplement manufacturer in Asia to be awarded this prestigious certificate. Through the USP GMP Audit Program, Route2Health passed a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) audit of its Sundar Industrial Estate facility and quality systems, including quality management, facilities and equipment, material controls, production, packaging and labeling, and laboratory controls.

“USP is pleased to acknowledge that Route2Health has successfully met the requirements of the USP GMP Audit Program,” said Holly Chang, Senior Director USP Technical Services.

“This accomplishment demonstrates compliance with the Program’s rigorous standards and a commitment to maintaining a high level of quality at their Sundar Estate facility for manufacturing their products.”

Tausif Khan, Chairman Highnoon Laboratories and Route2Health said: “Patient benefit is the goal whether it be pharmaceuticals or dietary supplements. We operate under an ultra-careful mindset to ensure that our products are safe and efficacious. Sundar Industrial Estate facility’s successful completion of the USP GMP Audit Program is an international affirmation of our quality mindset. We are optimistic that our USP GMP certificate will expedite our geographical expansion.”****