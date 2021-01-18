NAB tightens noose round illegal societies

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has tightened the noose around illegal housing societies set up in Peshawar on agricultural land without any NOC from the PDA.

NAB KP has turned complaint verification (CV) of 156 illegal housing societies into formal inquires. It has been established during the CV stage that these societies sold plots in violation of the rules and procedure.

NAB sources confirmed that NAB KP had taken notice of the news item published in 'The News' on December 4, 2020 regarding the establishment of 156 illegal housing societies. These societies have been set up in Peshawar out of which more than 70% are established on agricultural land in violation of the ruling of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Similarly, the Peshawar Development Authority documents revealed that societies were set up without any approval or NOC. The provincial government had also taken notice of the news and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had issued orders for action against illegal housing societies.

According to NAB sources, PDA Act, 2017 & KP Local Government Rules, 2005, all the housing schemes are required to get NOC from PDA as per the prescribed procedure.

According to the NAB, 152 more complaints have been turned into inquiries against the societies.