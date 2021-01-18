Two die in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Two people including a minor boy were killed and four others injured in separate incidents here on Sunday.

Mohammad Shafique, who was working at the second floor of an under-construction building in the Garhi Habibullah area, fell on the ground and received critical injuries.

The locals rushed him to the Civil Hospital in the Garhi Habibullah where doctors pronounced him dead.

In another incident, one Mohammad Zeeshan, 6, was electrocuted in Shawal Mazullah area of Balakot. His family rushed him to the Civil Hospital Balakot where he succumbed to injuries.

Three people sustained bullet wounds during the celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony. Nawab Khan, Mohammad Khalid and Mohammad Nazeer, after being injured, were shifted to hospital by the Rescue 1122 personnel.A man was slightly injured when his car caught fire after wires touched it.