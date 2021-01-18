close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
AFP
January 18, 2021

Australian father and son released from Qatar detention

World

SYDNEY: An Australian father and son have been released after almost six months in detention on unknown charges in Qatar, multiple sources said on Sunday.

Professor Lukman Thalib, 58, and his son Ismail Talib, 24, were reportedly arrested in the Qatari capital Doha by local authorities in July. The pair have been released from Qatari custody, said a Doha-based source briefed on the case, who added that they flew to Turkey on January 5. UK-based human rights organisation CAGE said they travelled there to receive medical treatment.

