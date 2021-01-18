Office-bearers sworn in

LAHORE:Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) in its general body meeting held here on Sunday elected Chaudhry Allah Rakha Gujjar as the union’s President, Chaudhry Waheed Haider Gujjar as Secretary General and Chaudhry Taj Haider as Chairman. Hameedullah Khan was elected as PTU Lahore chairman.

They were sworn in by Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Member International Labour Organisation and Central Chairman Muttahida Mazdoor Mahaz Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, the PTU new office-bearers vowed to continue raising voice and their struggle for the schoolteachers of Punjab, including regularisation of contract teachers, to fill vacancies across Punjab through service promotion quotas, speed up the promotion process and to increase the charge allowance of school heads etc. They also announced supporting and participating in protests against the ever increasing inflation.