NTUF to hold sit-in against violations of labour laws

Workers of various industries of the SITE area on Sunday announced that they would participate in a sit-in protest against the violation of the labour laws at factories at Habib Bank Chowrangi on January 27.

The decision to hold the sit-in was reached in a meeting organised by the National Trade Union Federation to discuss the rampant violations of the labour laws. A large number of representatives of various labour bodies in the factories of the SITE area attended the meeting.

NTUF’s Nasir Mansoor said labourers worked like slaves in factories and workplaces where they were not even paid the minimum wage of Rs17,500. Because of poor implementation of the labour laws, more than 98 per cent of workers were not registered and, therefore, they had no rights to take part in healthy trade union activities, he said.

He added that the protest’s main demand would be the abolition of the contract system, inspections of industrial units to ensure compliance with the labour laws and provision of safety and health facilities to the workers.