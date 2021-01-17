close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 17, 2021

Hospitalâ€™s guard arrested for opening fire to disperse protesting crowd

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 17, 2021

Panic gripped the Sacchal locality after a security guard opened fire to disperse a crowd protesting outside a private hospital within the Sacchal policeâ€™s remits on Saturday.

Police said a large number of people were staging a protest outside the private hospital located near Safoora Chowk, causing a massive traffic jam. The hospital management attempted to disperse the protesters but they were unable to do so.

As the number of protesters rose, the security guard opened fire to disperse the protesters, resulting in panic and fear in the area.

Upon receiving the information, a contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and pacified the people. Police also arrested the security guard, Noor, who had fired shots in the air to disperse the protesters. Further investigations are under way.

Latest News

More From Karachi