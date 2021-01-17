Hospitalâ€™s guard arrested for opening fire to disperse protesting crowd

Panic gripped the Sacchal locality after a security guard opened fire to disperse a crowd protesting outside a private hospital within the Sacchal policeâ€™s remits on Saturday.

Police said a large number of people were staging a protest outside the private hospital located near Safoora Chowk, causing a massive traffic jam. The hospital management attempted to disperse the protesters but they were unable to do so.

As the number of protesters rose, the security guard opened fire to disperse the protesters, resulting in panic and fear in the area.

Upon receiving the information, a contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and pacified the people. Police also arrested the security guard, Noor, who had fired shots in the air to disperse the protesters. Further investigations are under way.