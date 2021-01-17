Foggy weather to prevail

LAHORE : Cold and foggy weather continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dense fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. They further predicted that very cold weather is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -14°C while in Lahore it was 4.2°C and maximum was 12.7°C.