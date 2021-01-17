Robbers kill shopkeeper in Shahdara

LAHORE : A 55-year-old man was shot dead by two robbers in Shahdara area on Saturday.

The victim Akram was sitting in his shop when two armed robbers came there and made him hostage at gunpoint. The robbers looted cash and were on their way back when Akram offered resistance and tried to overpower one robber. Upon which his accomplice fired three shots at him and rode away from the scene. The injured shopkeeper was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

4 drug pushers arrested: Manawan police arrested two persons and recovered 30 liter indigenous liquor from their possession.

The accused were identified as Ahsan and Zohaib. The police also arrested two drug pushers named Barkat Ali and Akbar and recovered 2374 grams charas from their possession.

4 expensive deer stolen: Raiwind police registered a case against unknown persons for stealing four expensive deer from Safari Zoo Park.

As per zoo administration, some unidentified persons cut iron fence and stole four expensive deer. The case was registered on the complaint of a zoo employee Rizwan.

206 cases registered against POs: Lahore police registered 206 cases against proclaimed offenders during a crackdown.

A total of 289 criminals were arrested in crackdowns continuing for three days. Eight Ak-47s, 98 rifles, 127 pistols and 4989 bullets were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Two illegal arms holders held: Lohari Gate police arrested two illegal arms holders and recovered two pistols from their possession

The accused were identified as Rizwan and Saleem. Police also arrested a drug pusher Umar, a proclaimed offender Zahid involved in electricity theft case and a thief Umar and recovered a stolen car and three bikes from his possession.

11 criminals arrested in cracked down: North Cantt police cracked down on illegal arms dealers and drug dealers and arrested 11 professional suspects. Hundreds of bottles of liquor have been recovered from two drug dealers Khalid and Asif Masih. The accused were also supplying drugs on order in different areas of the City. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan has announced certificates of appreciation for the police team.