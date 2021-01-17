Awkum body elects office-bearers

MARDAN: Dr Ayaz Ahmad and Syed Imran Khan have been elected president and general secretary, respectively, of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum).

According to a statement, the ASA had been founded in 2013. In the elections, Dr Ayaz Ahmad of Biotechnology was elected as president, Syed Imran Khan of IBL as general secretary, Dr S Mohsin Ali Shah of IBL as vice president (male), Dr Noon Jehan of Economics as vice president (female), Sajid Iqbal Badshah of Tourism and Hospitality Department as joint secretary, Dr Amir Zada of Chemistry Department as finance secretary, and Dr Shaukat Ali Khattak of Physics as media

secretary.

Similarly, Ihtesham Ur Rehman of IBL was elected as coordinator for Garden Campus, Abdus Samad of Law as coordinator of Main Campus, Dr Masood Ahmad of Computer Science as coordinator for Timergera Campus, Faisal Javed of Computer Science as coordinator of Pabbi Campus, while Dr Raham Sher Khan of Biotechnology, Dr. Amjad Iqbal of Food Science and Technology, Dr. Javed Nawab of Environmental Science and Dr. Ijaz Khan of Archaeology was elected as executive members.

The newly-elected president and general secretary pledged that the cabinet would try to solve the legitimate problems of the faculty and students and create an environment conducive for teaching and research.