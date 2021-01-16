close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MA
Muhammad Anis
January 16, 2021

Pak support to Afghan talks will continue: COAS

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
January 16, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan would continue supporting the intra-Afghan peace dialogue, according to the military's media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), in a statement citing the army chief, said that peace in Afghanistan would lead to peace in Pakistan.

The army chief visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar where he was apprised of the security situation, border management including fencing, capacity enhancement of Frontier Corps (FC) and police in newly merged tribal districts as a result of the transition to stability.

Appreciating officers and men of Peshawar Corps, the army chief lauded their efforts for bringing stability to the tribal districts.

"Hailing sacrifices of (the) local populace for peace and their earnest support to armed forces in (the) war against terrorism, General Bajwa said that ongoing consolidation efforts shall take the hard-earned gains towards enduring peace and stability," the ISPR added.

Earlier, on arrival at Peshawar, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.

Latest News

More From Top Story