UNCAC praises NAB

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the Transparency International Pakistan and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have appreciated NAB’s performance in eradication of corruption and corrupt practices, which is a pride for the country. Chairman NAB, in a statement on Friday, said, “The Bureau's anti-corruption drive has resulted in an excellent impact much-needed since its inception”. He said the NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as the country is a signatory of UNCAC. He said Pakistan is the only country in the world with which China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. Both the countries have now been jointly working for ensuring transparency in the China Pakistan Economic Coordination (CPEC) projects.