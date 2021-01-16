close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 16, 2021

Minister be removed over PIA plane issue: Asfandyar

Top Story

BR
Bureau report
January 16, 2021

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali on Friday expressed concern over the holding back of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft in Malaysian over a legal dispute, saying that not only the selected, but the selectors were equally responsible for the Pakistan’s embarrassment at the international level.

Latest News

More From Top Story