Sat Jan 16, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
January 16, 2021

â€˜Kashmir not a territorial disputeâ€™

National

Our Correspondent Â 
January 16, 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said Kashmir is not a territorial dispute but it is a question of granting right to self-determination to Kashmir people in accordance with United Nations resolutions. Addressing a news conference here on Friday, he said India has become chairman of two committees of the United Nations Security Council, which is a matter of concern.

