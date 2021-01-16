â€˜Kashmir not a territorial disputeâ€™

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said Kashmir is not a territorial dispute but it is a question of granting right to self-determination to Kashmir people in accordance with United Nations resolutions. Addressing a news conference here on Friday, he said India has become chairman of two committees of the United Nations Security Council, which is a matter of concern.