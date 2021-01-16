Bullet riddled body recovered from Ring Road

PESHAWAR: Police here on Friday recovered bullet riddled body of a man from a car on Ring Road within limits of Gulbahar Police Station.

According to police, the body was recovered from a car parked near a CNG situated on Ring Road. The body was identified as Noshad Gul of Nawa Kale Charsadda. The body was handed over to relatives after completion of medico-legal formalities. Police has started probe to identify the exact location and reasons behind the murder.