Opp parties flay hike in POL prices

PESHAWAR: The political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday rejected the increase in the prices of the petroleum products and termed it the economic murder of the people.

“We reject this anti-government act of this selected government. It was the second increase in the prices of the POL in one month,” said ANP provincial spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour in a statement.

She said the people were already suffering due to price-hike and unemployment and the fresh hike in POL prices would further cripple the masses.

The ANP leader said the PTI leadership cheated the masses to come into power, as they had no sympathy with the people.

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Arbab Khyzer Hayat also condemned the hike in POL prices.

“This government is acting like enemies of the masses as people have started committing suicides due to the increase in poverty,” he added.

He said that they would launch a protest movement if the government did not withdraw the decision to hike the POL prices.