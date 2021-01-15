Qasmi’s appointment case: IHC seeks arguments from Attorney General

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought arguments from Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) on maintainability of a case pertaining to implementation of Supreme Court’s decision on Attaul Haq Qasmi’s appointment as managing director PTV. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the petition to recover Rs197 million from Attaul Haq Qasmi, Ishaq Dar, Pervez Rashid and others. The PTV had approached the Islamabad High Court for recovery of the money. During hearing, the lawyers of Fawad Hassan Fawad, Pervez Rashid and Ataul Haq Qasmi objected over the admissibility of the petition, on which the court sought arguments, in the next hearing, on the admissibility of the petition. The court said right of hearing to Ishaq Dar was terminated as he was not appearing despite repeated notices. The court summoned the AGP for assistance and adjourned hearing till March.