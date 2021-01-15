Official put on notice

PESHAWAR: An additional district judge issued a notice to an official of the Afghan Refugee Commissionerate in a contempt of court case and summoned him for January 21.

A court had issued a restraining order on January 9 on the appeal of Shahnaz Begum, deputy director Afghan Refugee Commissionerate, against withdrawal of official vehicles.

The council for the petitioner, Saleem Shah, stated that despite court orders, the transport officer entered her house on January 11, snatched the vehicle and took it into his custody.

The lawyer said his client showed the court orders to the official but he ignored it saying that he was accountable to the commissioner only. The court issued the notice to the official and summoned him on January 21 seeking clarification.