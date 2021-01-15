Railways suffered Rs1.2 trillion losses in past 50 years: Swati

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said the Pakistan Railways had suffered Rs1.2 trillion losses during the past 50 years, adding, 90 percent of the loss occurred in the last 20 years.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, he said that 90 percent lo the losses occurred in the last 20 years. He added that the losses amounted to Rs20 billion during the last six months.

“The average loss is between Rs35 to 40 billion every year,” he said, adding, this poor country had provided Rs1. 2 trillion to Pakistan Railways but it has been facing losses for the last 50 years.

“The sinking Railways would be lifted with the support of the nation. I am satisfied that this task could be accomplished. We will make it profitable in the next six months without selling its land. This is a dead station but we would transform it into a profitable one,” he pledged.

He said that he had a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan who had assured him of the assistance of Frontier Constabulary and the provincial police for the recovery of the encroached land of the Pakistan Railways.

“Encroachment on the Railways land would end now. And it will be out of crisis within the next six months by developing its existing assets,” the minister added.

Azam Swati, who recently got the Railways portfolio, also criticised the workers for taking overtime in the range of Rs500 to 700 million. He termed it a treason, saying the Pakistan Railways was faced with a crisis but the workers were getting overtime through illegal means. Any official involved in such activities would not be allowed to continue working in the Pakistan Railways,” he said, adding, “the practice of overtime must end now.”

Likening the Pakistan Railways to the human body, he said it had been bleeding for the last 50 years and has dried up now. “We have to put fresh blood and soul into it,” he said.

The minister said that the union should be used for the welfare of the workers and would not be allowed to blackmail the officers for personal gains. “The workers’ union is our asset but it has to take responsibility for the uplift of the Railways,” he added. He said a digital attendance system through fingerprints would be developed.

However, he said, if you can contribute to make Pakistan Railways a profitable entity you would be rewarded. “The workers would get more facilities. High-rise buildings, hospitals and colleges would be constructed for the workers,” he vowed.

He requested the media to play a positive role in highlighting the issues at Pakistan Railways but refrain from indulging in yellow journalism.

Responding to a question about the performance of former Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, he said he would not comment on anyone’s performance and was accountable for his own deeds. However, he said that all stakeholders were responsible for the loss of the Railways during the last 50 years.

When asked about the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said Sheikh Rasheed had provided him a platform for further improving the Railways. He said that his predecessor had done a good job during the last two and a half years.

When pressed for a clear answer on Sheikh Rasheed’s performance, he said when a minister assures you that the situation would get better in the next six months you should be thankful to Allah.

Responding to a question about the plan to hold open ballot in the coming Senate election, he said that in the 2018 election as many as 20 of his votes were sold while Pakistan People’s Party got a senator elected with only three MPAs. He said that his party’s government would end horse-trading in the Senate election.

“Every government in the past had been involved in horse-trading, but PTI wanted to put an end to this practice,” he maintained.