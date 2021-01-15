Tevta initiates digital ID cards for students

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said that Tevta has initiated Pakistan's first International Students Identity Card (ISIC) duly endorsed by UNESCO.

Addressing a meeting at Tevta Secretariat, Ali Salman said that these digital cards would enable Tevta students to make domestic and international payments through the cards which would aid in registering digital economic footprints and contribute to the national economy.

He said that Tevta also inked an MoU with ISIC Pakistan to provide 200 cards initially as pilot project with rest over 250,000 students and faculty to be benefited in later stages. The card would also provide 12,250 discounts in nine different fields, including education, travel, entertainment, food, electronics and health facilities for Tevta students in Pakistan. Tevta chairperson said that the card would help students in securing loans and banking facilities.

COVID vaccine: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore, has urged the federal government to immediately procure COVID-19 vaccine to urgently vaccinate the frontline healthcare workers to protect them against coronavirus. Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, President PMA Lahore chapter while chairing a meeting here Thursday said as ratio of affectees among healthcare providers was growing, the federal government must issue guidelines to the provincial governments for the procurement of vaccine at the earliest. Besides, Lady Vice-President Dr Iram Shahzadi, Vice-President Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan, General Secretary Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Lady Joint Secretary Dr Bushra Haq, Joint Secretary Dr Ahmad Naeem Akhtar, Finance Secretary Dr Wajid Ali and others were present in the meeting.