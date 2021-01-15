JI demands fresh census in Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded a fresh census in Karachi to ensure due rights to the people of the city and resolution of their various problems.

Speaking at a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq here on Thursday, he also demanded that the quota system be abolished and the educated youth of the city be provided their due share in jobs in the departments of the Sindh government and local bodies.

He also called for repealing the existing local bodies law and announcement for the local government elections. “We want an empowered local government for the city,” he said. Criticising K-Electric, he demanded a forensic audit of its accounts and said it must be made to return the billions of rupees it had ‘stolen’ from the public and institutions.

Talking about transport issues, the JI city chief said the Green Line project must be made functional immediately and thousands of buses should be brought on the roads to resolve the commuting problems of the people of Karachi.

Rehman said his party would stage a sit-in on Sharea Faisal today (Friday) as part of its ‘Rights for Karachi’ movement; whereas, a protest rally would be held from Five Star Chowrangi to Hyderi Market tomorrow (Saturday). He added that the party would also hold protests on January 17, 22, 23 and 28.

He condemned the registration of an FIR against 29 members of the Pakistan Steel Mills Employees Action Committee, including Asim Bhatti. He demanded that the cases against these people be withdrawn and all the sacked employees be reinstated.

According to the JI city chief, the parties in the Centre and in the province were united against the interests of the people of Karachi. “The Pakistan Peoples Party has been treating Karachi badly for years. The MQM remains in power but does not do anything to solve the problems.”

He lamented that the court had ordered recounting in five per cent blocks, but it was not done and the federal cabinet approved the census results. “In many areas, the population counted is less than the number of registered voters. How could that be,” he remarked.