Usama Satti was deliberately killed: inquiry report

ISLAMABAD: A judicial inquiry into the killing of 22-year-old Usama Satti, carried out by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Islamabad, has termed it deliberate killing, and that the young man was shot from all directions and his death was not a mere accident.

According to the inquiry report, Usama Satti was not shot by a single officer of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) as the police had earlier claimed. He suffered "multiple gunshots fired at him from all directions, which shows that the officers involved had every intention to kill him."

The report further added that the news of Usama Satti's death was "deliberately hidden from his family for four hours and that the officers involved tried to sweep the matter under the rug".

"The officers tried to turn the incident into a robbery case and kept senior officials in the dark," the report revealed, adding that "Rescue 1122 personnel trying to reach the site of the incident were repeatedly provided with the wrong location details."

The judicial inquiry report, the officers present at the site of the incident did not even take any pictures. The deceased was not involved in any robbery or criminal cases, the report said, adding that the duty officers "became part of the incident due to their irresponsible attitude".

"Shell casings recovered from the site of the incident were sent to the forensic labs after 72 hours," the report further detailed. "Usama's car was shot at 22 times."

The report said that officers who later reached the site of the incident also tried to "get rid of the evidence".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assured slain Satti's father of justice. In his meeting with Nadeem Younis Satti, the premier prayed for the soul of the slain youth and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident.