Sardar Attique visits NGO

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed visited Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) Lahore on Wednesday.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant, Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign and Director Drug Advisory Training Hub briefed about the latest situation of drugs in the city. He also told about the campaign against drugs in educational institutions, homeless drug addicts who are using roads, parks and gardens, distribution of food and treatment facilities etc.

Zulfiqar Hussain mentioned that a large number of homeless young people are using hard and soft drugs on footpaths, gardens and different major roads in the city. There are 120 pockets in the city where people are using drugs and injected different fatal injections without any fear, he added. Sardar Attique appreciated the efforts of Drug Advisory Training Hub for providing different services to the masses.