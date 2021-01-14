Egyptian envoy, Bukhari discuss cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Egyptian ambassador Tarek Dahrough called on SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari here and discussed with him ways and means to enhance bilateral cooperation in tourism sector, especially through promotion of people-to-people ties.

The SAPM, who also heads the National Tourism Coordination Board, apprised the envoy of steps being taken by the government of Pakistan to boost tourism. He also informed the visitor of his government's plan to launch a tourism friendly project, Brand Pakistan.

Bukhari reaffirmed his government's commitment to attracting tourists from across the world by facilitating them in all possible ways.

The envoy evinced interest in forging cooperation with Pakistan in tourism and called for better people-to-people contacts for the purpose. He expressed the hope that both the countries would further strengthen cooperation in tourism sector. "Egypt will cooperate with Pakistan in 'Brand Pakistan project' and provide all possible assistance," he said.