Teachers demand implementation of agreement

TIMERGARA: The secondary school teachers on Wednesday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and high-ups of Elementary and Secondary Education Department to strictly follow the agreement made with them in Peshawar on January 4. The demand was made during a meeting of the SST Welfare Association, Lower Dir, held at the Government Higher Secondary School Ziarat Talash here with district president Yousaf Khan in the chair.

The secondary school teachers from all parts of the area attended the meeting which was addressed by Yousaf Khan, vice-president Muhammad Ayaz, general secretary Muhammad Rashid, coordinator Mukhtiar Ali and others.