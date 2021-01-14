Senior Journalist dies in Mardan

MARDAN: Former vice president of Mardan Press Club Yousaf Khan Mayar passed away after protracted illness here Wednesday.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was offered at Mayar village. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Mayar.

The relatives, well-wishers, journalists and government officials attended the funeral. The deceased was brother of Mohammad Sadique and nephew of Abdul Hadi Mayar, Director News Radio Pakistan Islamabad.

He was a cousin of Mohammad Riaz Mayar, general secretary of the Mardan Press Club. He had been in journalism for 25 years and remained vice-president and joint secretary of Mardan Press Club. He worked for several organizations during his journalistic career. Currently he was working with an Urdu daily. His Qul will be held at Mohallah Bokyan Mayar tomorrow (Friday).