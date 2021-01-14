Natalia clinches tennis tournament title

KARACHI: Natalia Zaman clinched girls Under-18 singles title when she beat favourite Zainab Ali in the final of 9th Essa Lab National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship here at Modern Club on Wednesday.

Natalia recorded a convincing 6-1, 6-3 victory against Zainab.

In Under-10 final, Shehzer Ali defeated Zayed Zaman by 5-4, 1-0 (rtd).

In 45-plus doubles final, Muhammad Iltifat and Sher Ahmed defeated Zafar Hasan and Javed Iqbal by 7-6, 6-2. In soft tennis men’s singles final, Eibad Sarwar defeated Muhammad Ali by 3-0.