Algerians sentenced for insulting president

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ALGIERS: An Algerian court on Wednesday sentenced three opposition militants to six months in prison for insulting the president and spreading false news, a prisoners’ rights group said. Yasser Kadiri, Said Zegar and Khelil Kheyi, all members of the Hirak protest movement, were convicted by a court in Timimoun in the southern region of Adrar, the CNLD said.
The Hirak protest movement hit Algeria’s streets in February 2019 to oppose ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term in office, forcing him into resignation two months later. But it kept up protests against the establishment into early 2020, before coronavirus restrictions forced it from the streets.