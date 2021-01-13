Rangoonwala clinch Corporate Twenty-20 League title

KARACHI: Rangoonwala Cricket Club retained the title of Corporate Twenty20 League Cricket Tournament after recording a six-wicket win against Karachi Strikers in the final here at the Quaid-e-Azam Park Cricket Stadium in Pakistan Steel Town.

Karachi Strikers batted first and scored a modest total of 121 runs in 20 overs. Captain Mubashir Khan was the top scorer with 27 off 38 balls. Rangoonwala skipper Ejaz Ahmed picked four wickets for 17 runs.

Rangoonwala CC achieved the target with 19 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Khushal Khan Khattak struck five boundaries in his 41 off 28 deliveries.