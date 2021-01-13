close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
January 13, 2021

Rangoonwala clinch Corporate Twenty-20 League title

Sports

P
PPI
January 13, 2021

KARACHI: Rangoonwala Cricket Club retained the title of Corporate Twenty20 League Cricket Tournament after recording a six-wicket win against Karachi Strikers in the final here at the Quaid-e-Azam Park Cricket Stadium in Pakistan Steel Town.

Karachi Strikers batted first and scored a modest total of 121 runs in 20 overs. Captain Mubashir Khan was the top scorer with 27 off 38 balls. Rangoonwala skipper Ejaz Ahmed picked four wickets for 17 runs.

Rangoonwala CC achieved the target with 19 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Khushal Khan Khattak struck five boundaries in his 41 off 28 deliveries.

Latest News

More From Sports