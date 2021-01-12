CDWP approves four health projects worth Rs20b

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved four projects worth Rs20 billion.

In a meeting headed by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, three projects related to health were presented. The first project presented titled “Establishment of 200 Bedded Mother and Child Hospital and Nursing College, District Attok, Punjab” was worth Rs5.8 billion, while the second project titled “Establishment of 200 bedded Mother and Child Hospital and Nursing College” was worth Rs8 billion.

The third project titled “Establishment of 200 bedded Mother and Child Hospital Nursing College” was worth Rs5.8 billion. All projects were approved with some changes by the CDWP. The main objective of these three mother and child hospital projects is to improve access for the marginalised communities to quality maternity and immediate newborn care, while also providing quality services including medical and surgical services to mothers and children to strengthen preventive services like immunisation, nutrition and family planning.

Another health project presented in the meeting titled “Feasibility of NIHD Centre of Excellence in Prevention, Cardiovascular Research & Development” worth Rs25 million was also approved by the forum. Senior officials from federal governments also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.