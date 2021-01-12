144 Search & Sweep operations conducted

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that Search and Sweep Operations play a key role in maintaining law and order in the City and to foil nefarious designs of the enemy of the country. There is a dire need to remain high alert in wake of the present border situation. Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police conducted search and sweep operations on regular basis in different areas of the City in consultation and coordination with security agencies and related departments.

Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued its 10 days of this month performance report regarding Search Operations conducted under National Action Plan to maintain peace in the city. According to the report, Lahore Police conducted 144 search operations during this month at different places, whereas 15,918 persons, 3,266 houses, 1,717 tenants, 34 hotels, 17 guest houses, 11 hostels, 66 shops and 16 churches were checked. Police took action against 14 accused persons, registering one FIR in illegal weapon, eight in Tenant Acts and five accused were arrested in other crimes.