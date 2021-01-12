More cold nights ahead as mercury drops to 6°C again

Mercury dropped to six degrees Celsius in Karachi on early Monday morning under the influence of a cold wave that has gripped the entire country these days, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met Office added that the cold wave will continue at least till January 16 in the port city. “Under the influence of cold northern winds, mercury dropped to 6°C on early Monday morning and this weather pattern is likely to continue till January 16. After that, the night time temperature is likely to remain between 10-11 degrees Celsius,” said Sardar Sarfraz, the Sindh chief meteorological officer.

The Met Office has predicted cold nights in Karachi this week with temperature ranging between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius. The weather is likely to turn cold again by the end of this month under the influence of a westerly disturbance.

“We are expecting another westerly wave by the end of this month, which would bring rain and snowfall in the Northern and upper parts of the country in the third week of the month. This wave would be followed by extreme cold weather in the country and under its influence, weather would turn cold again in the end of this month and start of the next month,” Sarfraz said.