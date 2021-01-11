Zardari re-elected PPPP president

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians held its inter-party election and former president Asif Ali Zardari was re-elected its president unopposed for four-year term. According to the PPP Parliamentarians chief election commissioner for the PPP Parliamentarians Senator Farooq Naek, besides former president Asif Ali Zardari re-elected as president of the PPP Parliamentarians, Farhatullah Babar was re-elected secretary general, Shazia Marri elected information secretary and deputy chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla elected finance secretary of the party. It is pertinent to mention that few days ago, the PPP also held its intra-party election in which PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was re-elected chairman of the

PPP for four years term, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari re-elected secretary general, Faisal Karim Kundi elected secretary information and Rukhsana Bangash elected finance secretary of the party.