PML-N reacts to blackout

LAHORE: Criticising the government for Saturday’s blackout, PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has alleged that the rulers had failed to handle the system handed over to them. “Nawaz Sharif added 13,000MW of electricity to the system,” she said adding for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the entire country was plunged into darkness for more than 12 hours.