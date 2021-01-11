close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2021

Foggy weather forecast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2021

LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dense fog was likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

They predicted that cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Muzaffarabad (City, AP 08), Garhi Dupatta 06, Rawalakot 04 and Balakot 06. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -14°C.

Latest News

More From Pakistan