Foggy weather forecast

LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dense fog was likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

They predicted that cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Muzaffarabad (City, AP 08), Garhi Dupatta 06, Rawalakot 04 and Balakot 06. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -14°C.