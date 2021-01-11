Abrupt postings, transfers ‘ineffective’ to solve problems

Islamabad This is widely believed that serving in any administrative position in Islamabad is a very difficult, risky, sensitive, but pathetic and feeble task.

It has been seen that over the past few decades there is absolutely, no security of the tenure given in the rule books. Hardly a few Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officers completed tenure in their respective offices.

Islamabad being the ‘seat of power’ is full of politicians as well as the senior-most bureaucrats. The officers have to face and follow heavy political interference, something that makes it difficult, if not impossible, for the administrative officers to perform without intercession, which makes it hard for them to work and take decisions on merit.

Evidently, those in the corridors of power have started taking these civil servants as ‘their servants’ and over the last three or four decades it has become a normal practice for the politicians to use them to meet their own objectives.

The Cabinet Members, the Members of National Assembly (MNAs), the senators and in many cases the provincial ministers and members of provincial assemblies are never shy of directing the officers in Islamabad Administration or the Police to follow their directions and comply with their wishes.

Surprisingly there is no guarantee available to the officers of at least these two important groups that they will not be removed from their offices before a minimum tenure of three years as is the case in many other departments.

The situation makes these officers highly vulnerable and, one may agree with the assertion or not, but the fact remains that they are quite often compelled to make compromises while discharging their duties against their will and more important against the laid down laws, rules and regulations.

It has been observed that abrupt postings/transfers or even suspensions from office have never been an effective measure to solve the issues and problems. It should not only be the ‘Change of Face’ but it should be change demeanour and a strict professional approach that would help run the system smoothly and effectively. They should not surrender before any kind of external and internal pressure including political interference and this could happen only if they have a guarantee that they will not be removed from their offices overnight.

Public opinions abundantly reveal that the police are one of the most widely feared, complained against, and least trusted government institution not only in Islamabad but all over the country.

In absence of a strong and transparent departmental accountability system over the years and on has led to corruption and favouritism to the core in the Police Department.

The District-level police are often under the control of powerful politicians, wealthy landowners, and other influential members of society.

There were times not too back in the past when before being posted as the ‘Station House Officer’, the DSP, the DPO, and even above the selected officers were required to take an oath of allegiance to the politicians and not to the state!

This has been the reason that we have seen heaps of police bosses found involved in the financial corruption and corrupt practices which earned a bad name for the department.

This has resulted in numerous reported cases of extrajudicial killings of suspected criminals or even innocents, third-degree torture of detainees to obtain confessions, and harassment and extortion from helpless individuals.

The situation has become such that even if a victim approaches the police to file a criminal case, especially against members of the security forces, it becomes even more unsafe for the complainant.

Former Inspector General of Police KP, Nasir Khan Durrani, when asked the qualities of a police chief, said, “An Inspector General of Police (IGP) hallucinate a clear vision and should have a proper strategy to execute his vision as a real leader.” The police boss should know his role with leadership quality, he maintained.

“He is not the commander of only the police force but he is also responsible for the protection of lives and property of the general public, defined by the law and state. He has to fulfil his task to focus on his client and his client is the general public,” the former IGP said.

“The strong morals and honesty demonstrated by a leader with integrity will reinforce the agency’s mission statement and the community’s expectations of professional policing, the former IGP averred. “Without integrity, there is little hope for trust and legitimacy to be perceived by the officers or the community,” he concluded.

But it is reprehensible to say that several examples of direct involvement of top police and administrative officers getting bribery/extortion, have been reported in various stations of the country, while uniformed police officials have found involved in criminals activities including armed robberies, mugging, vehicle lifting, killing, and other offences of street crimes. The people responsible for taking notice against such officials, should be alarmed.