Man hit to death in DHA

LAHORE : A 35-year-old man was killed in a collision between a car and a trailer at DHA Phase 5 checkpoint on Sunday.

The collision was caused by high speed and fog. The victim car rider was identified as Faisal, a resident of Askari 11. Body was shifted to morgue.

injured: Five members of a family were injured when roof of second floor of a house in Nishtar Colony Awan Chowk collapsed here on Sunday.

Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and pulled out five survivors from the debris. The injured Pastor Raz Akhtar, 48, Artas, 15, son of Raz, Daood, 23, son of so Shahbaz were given first aid on the spot while Sana, 40, wife of Raz, and Ans, 17, son of Raz, were admitted to a local hospital.

dacoit gangs arrested: Kasur police arrested 505 criminals, including 13 dacoit gangs in December 2020.

Kasur police arrested 121 dangerous criminals involved in serious cases like murder, robbery, robbery and 38 absconders. Kasur police recovered 956 kites and strings from the possession of 13 persons.

drug dealers: Mujahid Squad arrested two drug dealers at Old Ravi police picket on Sunday, and recovered 7kg hashish from their possession.

The suspects were professional drug dealers and hailed from Charsadda.

Boy: Gulshan Iqbal Investigation police traced a 14-year-old missing boy and handed him over to his parents. Zeeshan had gone to Sialkot after a dispute with his family.

The boy’s uncle had registered a kidnapping case at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station. Johar Town Investigation police arrested two persons and recovered a 13-year-old boy from their possession. The accused Shahid and Dilawar Hussain kidnapped Allah Ditta and used to make him work in a hotel.

Man dies: A 40-year-old man, who set himself on fire after a quarrel with his wife and children in Batapur area two days ago, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital here on Sunday.

Muhammad Anis had a domestic dispute with his wife two days ago and sprinkled petrol on his wife and two children and set them on fire, as a result of which his wife and children were severely burnt. Later, he also immolated himself. All the injured were admitted to a local hospital where Anis succumbed to his injuries.

Police shifted the body to morgue. Condition of the woman and two children was said to be out of danger.

Protest: Family members of two victims, who were killed in the Mughalpura area a month ago, staged a protest demonstration against the Mughalpura Investigation police for not arresting the culprits involved in the killings.

The victim identified as Nika and Alyas were killed a month ago. The protesters accused the Mughalpura Investigation police of providing protection to the two main murderers who were still at large.

They demanded the high authorities look into the case and round up the culprits who had been firing in front of the victims’ house so that the complainant could be stopped from pursuing the case.