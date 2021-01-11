Four wounded in shootings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Four people, including two women, were wounded in separate incidents of firing in the metropolis on Sunday.
Baghdadi police said 26-year-old Arsalan, son of Mushtaq, was wounded when he resisted a mugging bid in Lyari’s Shah Baig Lane.
The casualty was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.
Separately, 12-year-old Huma, daughter of Tahir, was injured when a stray bullet hit her in the limits of the Quaidabad police station. She was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
In another incident, a 15-year-old boy, Saifur Rehman, son of Asghar, was suffered a bullet injury during aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Darwesh Colony the within Ferozabad police limits. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.
Meanwhile, a 55-year-old woman, Sofia, wife of Gul Khan, was wounded in a shooting in the Korangi Industrial Area police remits. She was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.