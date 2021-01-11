Four wounded in shootings

Four people, including two women, were wounded in separate incidents of firing in the metropolis on Sunday.

Baghdadi police said 26-year-old Arsalan, son of Mushtaq, was wounded when he resisted a mugging bid in Lyari’s Shah Baig Lane.

The casualty was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Separately, 12-year-old Huma, daughter of Tahir, was injured when a stray bullet hit her in the limits of the Quaidabad police station. She was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy, Saifur Rehman, son of Asghar, was suffered a bullet injury during aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Darwesh Colony the within Ferozabad police limits. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old woman, Sofia, wife of Gul Khan, was wounded in a shooting in the Korangi Industrial Area police remits. She was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.