Sun Jan 10, 2021
AFP
January 10, 2021

Indonesian plane with 62 people onboard crashes

Top Story

AFP
January 10, 2021

JAKARTA: An Indonesian budget airline plane with 62 people onboard has crashed into the sea, shortly after the Boeing 737 took off from Jakarta airport on Saturday, authorities said.

Flight tracking data showed the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plunged into a steep dive about four minutes after it left Soekarno-Hatta international airport. Sixty-two passengers and crew were on board, including 10 children, the nation’s Transport Minister, Budi Karya Sumadi, told reporters.

