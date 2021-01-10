‘Rawalpindi Marathon’ for visually impaired today

Rawalpindi: For the first time around 100 visually impaired persons will take part in a 6km long ‘Rawalpindi Marathon’ today (Sunday).

District Sports Officer Rawalpindi, Shams Tauheed told this agency that visually impaired people in such a large number have never participated in any marathon.

He informed that the race would be held in three categories.

The open category would consist of 16 km while the blind and under-16 category would be of 6 km, Shams said.

The race for the open category would commence from T-Chowk, Rawat while blind and under 16 would start from Morgah and conclude at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex, he added.

Sharing details of the marathon, he said in 2016, a couple took part in a marathon held in London, while in 2006, a two-kilometre long race for the visually impaired was held in Lahore. In the end, prizes would be distributed among the top 20 athletes in the open category and the top ten in the Blind and Under-16 categories, he said.