‘Rawalpindi Marathon’ for visually impaired today

Rawalpindi : For the first time around 100 visually impaired persons will take part in a 6km long ‘Rawalpindi Marathon’ today (Sunday).

District Sports Officer Rawalpindi, Shams Tauheed told this agency that visually impaired people in such a large number have never participated in any marathon.

He informed that the race would be held in three categories.

The open category would consist of 16 km while the blind and under-16 category would be of 6 km, Shams said.

The race for the open category would commence from T-Chowk, Rawat while blind and under 16 would start from Morgah and conclude at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex, he added.