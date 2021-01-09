Arms seized in Dir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: The Dir Scouts wing 185 on Friday recovered a large quantity of ammunition from Jabagai Qandhaari village in Jandool area of Lower Dir district, sources said.
The official sources said security officials carried out an operation on a tip-off from the intelligence agencies and recovered six rocket propeller, one mortar shells, two hand grenades, explosives one Kg, over 338, rounds 455, and four fuses.