Arms seized in Dir

TIMERGARA: The Dir Scouts wing 185 on Friday recovered a large quantity of ammunition from Jabagai Qandhaari village in Jandool area of Lower Dir district, sources said.

The official sources said security officials carried out an operation on a tip-off from the intelligence agencies and recovered six rocket propeller, one mortar shells, two hand grenades, explosives one Kg, over 338, rounds 455, and four fuses.