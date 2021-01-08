Sacked Levies personnel, Khassadars stage protest

PESHAWAR: The recently dismissed Levies personnel and Khassadars from several tribal districts staged a protest outside the KP Assembly against KP government and police.

The protesters including those from Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and other merged districts, deplored but non-one from the provincial government functionaries visited them despite the fact that they had been protesting for the last 73 days.

Arbab Afridi, Irshad Safi and others led the protesters, who were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

They said they were terminated from service without even issuing them any notices and added that now they were accused of having fled the operation against terrorists.

The protesters alleged their families were facing starvation due to non-availability of salaries.

They appealed to the prime minister, KP governor and chief minister to reinstate them and release their salaries.